The debit card “is still king” when it comes to overall customer use and satisfaction, according to a new survey by J.D. Power. The survey found that 72% of customers say they use a debit card at the point of sale, which was higher than other payment options, such as cash, credit cards and digital wallets. Debit cards also had the highest percentage of customers (68%) with a favorable impression of the payment method.

Customers under 40 years old remain the most likely users of debit cards and most were likely to have a favorable view of the product, according to the survey. Security is also important to debit card users, with card issuers whose customers feel informed about security policies and protections receiving the greatest boost in their customer satisfaction scores