OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia, Iran, Cuba and cyber-related programs:
Russia-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Companies Linked to the Wagner Group: OFAC on May 30 sanctioned two companies that are linked to the Russia-backed Private Military Company “Wagner” (Wagner Group) for its role in destabilizing activities in Africa. Mining Industries SARLU and Logistique Economique Etrangere SARLU are being designated pursuant to Executive Order 14024 for enabling Wagner Group security operations and Wagner Group-linked illicit mining endeavors in the Central African Republic. This network has advanced Russia’s destabilizing activities at the expense of CAR’s sovereignty, including the Wagner Group’s destructive operations and Wagner Group-linked companies’ involvement in illicit gold and diamond mining and logging. OFAC has taken previous action against several Wagner Group-linked companies in CAR, including Lobaye Invest, Midas Ressources SARLU, and Bois Rouge SARLU, now known as Wood International Group SARLU. Read more.
Iran-related Sanctions
- OFAC Designates Supporters of Iran’s UAV Production: OFAC on May 31 designated four entities associated with OFAC-designated Rayan Roshd Afzar Company that have procured critical parts for Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program. OFAC also designated an Iranian executive of Iran Aviation Industries Organization, a subsidiary of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics that oversees UAV manufacturers Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries. Read more.
Cuba-related Sanctions
- OFAC Amends Cuban Regulations to Support Cuban People and Independent Private Sector Entrepreneurs: OFAC on May 28 amended the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, 31 CFR part 515, (CACR) to further implement the policy announced by the Biden-Harris Administration on May 16, 2022 to increase support for the Cuban people. These amendments update and clarify authorizations in support of internet-based services to promote internet freedom in Cuba, support independent Cuban private sector entrepreneurs, and expand access to certain financial services for the Cuban people. These regulatory amendments became effective May 28, 2024. Read more.
Cyber-related Sanctions
- OFAC Designates Cybercrime Network Associated with the 911 S5 Botnet: OFAC on May 28 designated Yunhe Wang, Jingping Liu, and Yanni Zheng, for their roles associated with the malicious botnet known as 911 S5. OFAC also sanctioned three entities—Spicy Code Company Limited, Tulip Biz Pattaya Group Company Limited, and Lily Suites Company Limited—for being owned or controlled by Yunhe Wang. The 911 S5 botnet was a malicious service that compromised victim computers, allowed cybercriminals to proxy their internet connections and submit tens of thousands of fraudulent applications related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act programs by its users, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars to the U.S. government. Wang is the primary administrator of the 911 S5 service. Liu was Yunhe Wang’s co-conspirator in the laundering of criminally derived proceeds. Zheng acted as the power of attorney for Yunhe Wang and his company, Spicy Code Company Limited. Read more.