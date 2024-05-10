The Office of Foreign Assets Control updated its Specially Designated Nationals List and took sanctions action over the last week in its cyber program:

SDN and Sanctions Lists Updates

OFAC Removes Sberbank from SDN List : OFAC on May 6 removed Sberbank (Switzerland) AG from its Specially Designated Nationals List. Sberbank was initially designated pursuant to Executive Order 13662—Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Ukraine. Read more.

: OFAC on May 6 removed Sberbank (Switzerland) AG from its Specially Designated Nationals List. Sberbank was initially designated pursuant to Executive Order 13662—Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Ukraine. Read more. OFAC Announces Change to namespace in SDN.XML,CONSOLIDATED.XML, SDN_ADVANCED.XML, and CONS_ADVANCED.XML files: OFAC on May 7 made a correction to the namespace information in the SDN.XML and CONSOLIDATED.XML files as part of its rollout for its new Sanctions List Service. Read more.

Cyber-related Sanctions

OFAC Designates LockBit Ransomware Group Leader: OFAC on May 7 designated Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev, a Russian national and a leader of the Russia-based LockBit group, for his role in developing and distributing LockBit ransomware. This designation is the result of a collaborative effort with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, the Australian Federal Police, and other international partners. Concurrently, the Department of Justice is unsealing an indictment and the Department of State is announcing a reward offer for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Khoroshev. The United Kingdom and Australia are also announcing the designation of Khoroshev. Read more.

Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC Issues Venezuela General License 8N: OFAC on May 10 issued Venezuela General License 8N, Authorizing Transactions Involving Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA) Necessary for the Limited Maintenance of Essential Operations in Venezuela or the Wind Down of Operations in Venezuela for Certain Entities. GL 8N authorizes certain transactions involving PdVSA and its entities through Nov. 15, 2024. Read more.