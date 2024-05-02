The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council today announced the re-election of Charles Cooper as chairman of its State Liaison Committee. Cooper is the commissioner of the Texas Department of Banking. FFIEC also announced the selection of Greg Gonzales to the committee for a two-year term. Gonzales is the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions. The committee consists of five representatives of state banking and credit union agencies that supervise financial institutions
HUD warns against discrimination in AI-powered housing advertisements
The Department of Housing and Urban Development released new guidance warning that the use of artificial intelligence in tenant screenings...