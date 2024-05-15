The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in April after rising 0.4% the previous month, and increased 3.4% over the past year, the Labor Department said today. Year-on-year core CPI—which excludes more volatile food and especially energy prices—posted a 3.6% gain. The energy index increased 2.6% while the food index increased 2.2%.
Report: Consumer financial protection violations totaled $8.8 billion over six years
A review of enforcement actions by state and federal financial regulators over the past six years found that consumer protection...