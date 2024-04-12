The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action over the last week in the terrorism-related program and updated its Specially Designated Nationals List.

SDN List Update

OFAC Updates SDN List related to Balkans Designation and a Cyber-related Designation: OFAC on April 12 removed Slobodan Stankovic and an entity, Integral Inzenjering A.D. Laktasi also known as Integral Inzenjering A.D. Inzenjering-Promet-Export-Import, Laktasi and Integral Inzenjering PLC from its SDN list. The designees were initially designated pursuant to Executive Order 14033 of June 8, 2021, Blocking Property and Suspending Entry Into the United States of Certain Persons Contributing to the Destabilizing Situation in the Western Balkans. OFAC also updated a listing for Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko who was initially designated pursuant to Executive Order 13694 of April 1, 2015, Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities and Executive Order 13757 of Dec. 28, 2016, Taking Additional Steps to Address the National Emergency With Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities. Read more.

Terrorism-related Sanctions

OFAC Targets Hamas UAV Unit Officials and Cyber Actor: OFAC on April 12 took action against Hamas, targeting Gaza- and Lebanon-based leaders of the terrorist group’s offensive cyber and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations. Concurrent with this action, the European Union is imposing sanctions targeting Hamas. OFAC designated Hudhayfa Samir ‘Abdallah al-Kahlut, William Abu Shanab, Bara’a Hasan Farhat and Khalil Muhammad ‘Azzam. This action builds on OFAC’s recent joint designations with Australia and the United Kingdom on Jan. 22, 2024 that targeted key Hamas financial facilitators, actions with the United Kingdom on March 27, 2024, and Dec. 13, 2023 and Nov. 14, 2023, targeting Hamas leaders and financiers; as well as U.S. actions on Oct. 27, 2023, targeting sources of Hamas support and financing; Oct. 18, 2023, targeting Hamas operatives and financial facilitators; and May 2022, designating officials and companies involved in managing Hamas’s secret international investment portfolio. Read more.