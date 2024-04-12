Preliminary results show consumer sentiment declined 1.5 points in April to 77.9, 14.2 points higher than one year ago. The Current Economic Conditions Index decreased 3.2 points from the previous month to 79.3, 10.8 points higher than year-ago levels. The Consumer Expectations Index slipped 0.4 points from March, although still 16.4 points higher than the April 2023 index.

“Sentiment moved sideways for the fourth straight month, as consumers perceived few meaningful developments in the economy. Since January, sentiment has remained remarkably steady within a very narrow 2.5 index point range, well under the 5 points necessary for a statistically significant difference in readings. Consumers perceived little change in the state of the economy since the start of the new year. Expectations over personal finances, business conditions, and labor markets have all been stable over the last four months. However, a slight uptick in inflation expectations in April reflects some frustration that the inflation slowdown may have stalled. Overall, consumers are reserving judgment about the economy in light of the upcoming election, which, in the view of many consumers, could have a substantial impact on the trajectory of the economy,” said University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

Read the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release.