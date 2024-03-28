Terrorism and money laundering aggregates published: January through March 2024

The FinCEN 314(a) Updates section is published on a periodic basis to better capture the trend line for 314(a) usage. Section 314(a) of the USA PATRIOT Act allows information sharing between law enforcement and the private sector where law enforcement asks banks to search their records for a match between named individuals and entities and bank records. The figures reflect aggregate totals from the time FinCEN started collecting information in late 2002 (FinCEN does not provide the data in any other format).

As of March 19, 2024, the FinCEN’s 314(a) Fact Sheet has processed 6,693 requests pertinent to the following significant criminal investigations since the program started in late 2002:

Terrorism/Terrorist Financing – 806 cases (increased from 797 reported January 9, 2024)

Money Laundering – 5,887 cases (increased from 5,745 cases reported January 9, 2024)

Data from January 2023/2024 through March 2023/2024 is as follows: