Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: March 7

The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions actions over the last week in the Russia, Iran and cyber-related programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Russian Companies Advancing Malign Activities in Africa: OFAC on March 8 sanctioned two companies — Russia-based, Limited Liability Company Broker Expert and Central African Republic-based, Bois Rouge SARLU — for their efforts in advancing Russia’s malign activities in CAR. The designees have played an important role enabling the Private Military Company ‘Wagner’ (Wagner Group) and, by extension, the activities of the Russian Federation. The designees sought monetary gain from illicit natural resource extraction and provided material and financial support to the Wagner Group and other organizations associated with the enterprise of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the former Wagner Group owner who died in August 2023 in a plane explosion in Russia. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC Further Sanctions Vessels Involved in Supporting Houthis and the Iranian Regime: OFAC on March 6 designated Hong Kong- and Marshall Islands-based ship owners and two vessels for their role in shipping commodities on behalf of Iranian-backed Houthi financial facilitator, Sa’id al-Jamal. OFAC’s action follows a Feb. 27 action targeting a related vessel, the ARTURA which has transported Iranian commodities for Sa’id al-Jamal. OFAC on March 6 designated vessel RENEEZ which is owned and managed by Marshall Islands-based Reneez Shipping Limited, and ETERNAL FORTUNE which is owned by Hong Kong-based Hongkong Unitop Group Ltd. RENEEZ was designated for transporting tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian commodities for Sa’id al-Jamal. ETERNAL FORTUNE was designated for falsifying its Automatic Identification System signal to hide the fact that it was in the process of conducting a ship-to-ship transfer from the ARTURA. Read more.

Cyber-related Sanctions