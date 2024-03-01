Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: February 29

The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action over the last week in the Iran, Venezuela and illicit drug-related programs:

Iran-related Sanctions

U.S. and U.K. Target Qods Force Deputy Commander and Houthi-Affiliated Supporters : OFAC in coordination with its United Kingdom counterpart, designated the Deputy Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Mohammad Reza Falahzadeh and Ibrahim al-Nashiri, a Houthi group member. OFAC also designated the owner and operator of a vessel used to ship Iranian commodities that were sold to support both the Houthis and the IRGC-QF. The revenue generated through these illicit networks enables the Houthis’ militant efforts, including numerous terrorist attacks in the region using advanced unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles. OFAC’s action follows the recent U.S. Department of State designation of Ansarallah (commonly known as the Houthis) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist as a result of their ongoing attacks on international maritime commerce in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Read more.

Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC Amends Darfur Regulations, Publishes Venezuela-related FAQs : OFAC on March 1 amended the Darfur Sanctions Regulations. The newly updated “Sudan Stabilization Sanctions Regulations,” implement Executive Order 14098 of May 4, 2023, as well as additional administrative updates. In addition, OFAC published a final rule to update terms across several sanctions programs’ regulations, to reflect current office names and email addresses, as well as to update grammatical terminology. Related to this action, OFAC published Frequently Asked Question 1167, updated FAQs 1137 and 1141, and deleted FAQs 1142, 1143, and 1144, to accompany the recently amended Venezuela General License 45B. Read more.

Illicit Drug-related Sanctions