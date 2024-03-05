Ohio banks to merge, Alabama bank to purchase Georgia bank

North Valley Bancshares in Zanesville, Ohio, has agreed to buy Commodore Financial Network in Somerset, Ohio. The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter. The price of the all-cash deal wasn’t disclosed.

Southern States Bancshares in Anniston, Alabama, has agreed to buy CBB Bancorp in Cartersville, Georgia. The $2.5 billion-asset Southern States said in a news release that it will pay $27 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $310 million-asset Century Bank of Georgia. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.