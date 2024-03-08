IRS: Some wellness expenses not deductible under tax code

The IRS this week issued a reminder to taxpayers, businesses and heath spending plan administrators that personal expenses for general health and wellness are not considered medical expenses under the Internal Revenue Code. The IRS also told taxpayers to beware of companies misrepresenting nutrition, wellness and general health expenses as deductible or reimbursable medical expenses for health flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and medical savings accounts.

The IRS said some companies mistakenly claim that notes from doctors based merely on self-reported health information can convert non-medical food, wellness and exercise expenses into medical expenses. Such a note would not establish that these types of personal expenses qualify as medical expenses, the agency said.