ABA Banking Journal
Housing starts rise in February

Housing starts in February increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.521 million 10.7% above the revised January estimate of 1.374 million and 5.9% above the February 2023 rate of 1.436 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Single-family housing starts rose to a rate of 1.129 million which is 11.6% above the revised figure of 1.012 million from the January.

New building permits were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.518 million, 1.9% above the revised January rate of 1.489 million and 2.4% above the prior year rate of 1.482 million. Single-family authorizations increased 1.0% to a rate of 1.031 million from the revised January figure of 1.021 million.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.729 million, 19.7% above the revised January estimate of 1.445 million and 9.6% above the 1.577 million rate of February 2023.

Read the Census release.

