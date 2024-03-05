The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Monday announced it would pause collecting beneficial ownership information from certain individuals and businesses in response to a court ruling. A federal district court in Alabama ruled that the Corporate Transparency Act was unconstitutional and prevented FinCEN from collecting BOI from the plaintiffs, including members of the National Small Business Association, which had challenged the law. FinCEN said those individuals and entities do not need to report BOI at the present time.
FinCEN pauses certain BOI reporting due to court decision
Share.