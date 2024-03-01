Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal
Construction spending decreases in January

Construction spending decreases in January

on Economy, Newsbytes

Construction spending during January 2024 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,102.4 billion, 0.2% below the revised December estimate of $2,105.8 billion. The January figure is 11.7% above the January 2023 estimate of $1,882.2 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,623.4 billion, 0.1% above the revised December estimate of $1,622.3 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $900.8 billion in January, 0.2% above the revised December estimate of $899.1 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $722.6 billion in January, 0.1% below the revised December estimate of $723.2 billion.

In January, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $479.0 billion, 0.9% below the revised December estimate of $483.5 billion.

Read the Census release.

Share.

Related Posts