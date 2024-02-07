U.S. international trade deficit increases in December

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $62.2 billion in December, up $0.3 billion from $61.9 billion in November, revised.

The December increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $0.7 billion to $89.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $26.9 billion.

December exports were $258.2 billion, $3.9 billion more than November exports. December imports were $320.4 billion, $4.2 billion more than November imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $0.5 billion to $62.7 billion for the three months ending in December. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $8.5 billion from the three months ending in December 2022.

Read the Census release.