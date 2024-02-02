New orders for manufactured goods increased in December

New orders for manufactured goods increased 0.2% to $594.3 billion in December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 2.6% November increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December, down two of the last three months, decreased less than $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $295.4 billion, down from the previous published virtually unchanged increase. Transportation equipment, also down two of the last three months, drove the decrease, up 0.9% to $106.8 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased 0.4% to $298.9 billion. Excluding transportation, new orders for manufactured goods increased 0.4% for the month.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in December, down three of the last four months, decreased 0.3% to $282.1 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 0.4% to $298.9 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in December, up five consecutive months, increased 0.4% to $526.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase.

