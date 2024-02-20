Lights, Camera, Save! video contest winners announced

The American Bankers Association Foundation today announced that Grant Parsons, an 18-year-old student at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, was named the national winner of its 2024 Lights, Camera, Save! teen video contest for his entry, “Don’t Burn That Bread.” The national contest encourages teens ages 13-18 to communicate the value of sound money management in a 30-second or less video.

Parsons’ video—selected after two rounds of judging at the national level, including public voting via Instagram—reminds viewers not to “burn” their money on unnecessary items like food delivery services, video games and clothes. Parsons advanced to the national competition after winning the local contest at Burke and Herbert Bank in Alexandria and will take home $5,000 for his first-place finish.

Brodee Riley, a student at Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tennessee, received the $2,500 second-place prize for the video, “Budgeting…It’s Not Rocket Science,” after winning the local contact at Hardin County Bank. Angel Aquino, a student at Danville High School in Danville, Kentucky, received the $1,000 third-place prize for the video, “Stock Market,” after winning the local contest at Farmers National Bank