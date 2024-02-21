HSA training keeps bank staff on the cutting edge

Health savings accounts are on the rise, with more than 35 million accounts opened as of 2022—a 6.5% increase from 2021. Consumers are realizing that HSAs are a powerful tool for planning, saving and paying for healthcare, as well as growing their wealth for retirement. ABA’s HSA Expert Certificate is an online training program designed for your team to master the ins and outs of serving the unique needs of HSA account holders.

“A record number of Americans are covered by HSA-qualified plans, which is why training like ABA’s HSA Expert Certificate program is critical to ensuring banks are on the cutting edge of this ever-expanding market,” said Kevin McKechnie, executive director of ABA’s HSA Council. “The convenient, online program is designed to be comprehensive but only take a little more than three hours to complete.”

Program highlights include HSA account administration; HSA benefits, strategies and best practices; and contribution and distribution requirements. The HSA Expert Certificate is the product of HSA Consulting Services LLC and its President and Founder, Roy Ramthun. It is distributed in cooperation with the ABA HSA Council, and participants who successfully complete the certificate and included online exam earn a three-year HSA expert certification from HSA Consulting Services.