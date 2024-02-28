GDP increased 3.2% in Q4: second estimate

Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the Commerce Department’s second estimate released today. GDP increased 4.9% in Q3. The increase in real GDP in Q4 reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, state and local government spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, and residential fixed investment that were partly offset by a decrease in private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.