FAFT updates list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring

The Financial Action Task Force has updated its lists of jurisdictions with strategic anti-money laundering and countering of the financing of terrorism deficiencies, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced today. The FATF has added Kenya and Namibia to its list of “jurisdictions under increased monitoring” and removed Barbados, Gibraltar, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates from the list.

The FATF’s list of “high-risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action” remains the same, with Iran, North Korea and Burma subject to calls for action, FinCEN said. Iran and North Korea are still subject to the FATF’s countermeasures, while Burma is still subject to the application of enhanced due diligence, but not countermeasures.