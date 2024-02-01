Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

Construction spending increases in December

on Economy, Newsbytes

Construction spending during December 2023 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,096.0 billion, 0.9% above the revised November estimate of $2,078.3 billion. The December figure is 13.9% above the December 2022 estimate of $1,840.9 billion. The value of construction in 2023 was $1,978.7 billion, 7.0% above the $1,848.7 billion spent in 2022.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,619.7 billion, 0.7% above the revised November estimate of $1,608.0 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $911.7 billion in December, 1.4% above the revised November estimate of $898.8 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $708.0 billion in December, 0.2% below the revised November estimate of $709.2 billion.

In December, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $476.3 billion, 1.3% above the revised November estimate of $470.3 billion.

Read the Census release.

