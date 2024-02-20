Capital One to purchase Discover; Hometown Financial to buy North Shore

Capital One Financial in McLean, Virginia, has agreed to buy Discover Financial Services in Riverwood, Illinois, for $35.3 billion. Capital One said in a news release that it will pay $35.3 billion in stock for Discover. The deal is expected to close in late 2024 or early next year.

Hometown Financial Group in Easthampton, Massachusetts, has agreed to buy North Shore Bancorp in Peabody, Massachusetts. The $4.7 billion-asset Hometown said in a news release that it expects to buy the $1.7 billion-asset North Shore in the second half of the year. The financial terms weren’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.