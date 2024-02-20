ABA releases ads urging lawmakers to keep fighting government overreach

The American Bankers Association today released two new ads encouraging Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) to continue opposing increased bank capital requirements and intrusive regulations that would collect private data from small businesses. The ads are now airing in the state.

“We appreciate Sen. Tester’s strong opposition to new rules that would raise costs for consumers and make it harder for banks to lend to Montana’s small businesses, farmers and ranchers,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “His work helps ensure that local businesses can continue to create jobs and drive economic growth.”

In related news, ABA joined the Texas Bankers Association in releasing an ad asking Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) to continue fighting a relentless surge of new government regulations. ABA also joined the California Bankers Association in a new ad encouraging Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.) to continue pushing back on overreaching government mandates that threaten the privacy of small businesses and individuals.

“We appreciate the leadership of Representatives Gonzales and Kim in fighting back against regulatory proposals that impose unacceptable costs on American small businesses and families,” Nichols said.