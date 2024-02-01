ABA names Shapiro chief member engagement officer

The American Banking Association today announced that Joanna Girardin Shapiro has been named chief member engagement officer. In her new role, Shapiro will lead a team in promoting effective engagement strategies to promote ABA membership, growing relationships with banks of all sizes, ensuring the relevance and member value of products and services, and managing innovation and new product development. She will join ABA on Feb. 15.

Shapiro joins ABA after more than 12 years at Bank of New York Mellon, where she most recently served as managing director and segment head for the U.S. federal government, document custody and public finance within BNY Mellon’s corporate trust division. She previously was a senior client executive for the U.S. federal government practice on BNY Mellon global client management team. Her earlier roles include a managing partner of a boutique advisory firm specializing in housing and bond finance and serving as vice president of structured finance sales at Deutsche Bank. She also is a past faculty member at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and most recently taught real estate capital markets.

“Joanna’s extensive experience in the business, policy and regulatory side of banking, along with her deep and proven leadership skills, will allow her to hit the ground running with our talented team,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “Her experience in bringing new products to the market and background in data management will also be a huge asset for her in this critical leadership role.”