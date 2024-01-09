U.S. international trade deficit decreases in November

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.2 billion in November, down $1.3 billion from $64.5 billion in October, revised.

The November decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $89.4 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.7 billion to $26.2 billion.

November exports were $253.7 billion, $4.8 billion less than October exports. November imports were $316.9 billion, $6.1 billion less than October imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.5 billion to $62.9 billion for the three months ending in November. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $8.3 billion from the three months ending in November 2022.

Read the Census release.