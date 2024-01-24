The Points Guy founder, political analysts to speak at ABA Washington Summit

Brian Kelly—founder of the travel and credit card rewards program blog The Points Guy—will speak at the American Bankers Association Washington Summit, March 18-20 in Washington, D.C. Kelly will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a discussion on the proposed Credit Card Competition Act by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), which threatens rewards programs by undermining the credit card interchange framework.

Political analysts Donna Brazile and Mike Murphy will also speak at the summit. Brazile is the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee and is currently a member of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee. Murphy is a longtime Republican strategist, having served on both Sen. John McCain’s first campaign for president and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s election as governor of California.

Other summit highlights include a Federal Housing Finance Agency discussion on Federal Home Loan Banks and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, plus the Mutual Community Bank Forum, Emerging Leaders Forum and Women and Allies Forum