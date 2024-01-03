Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing falls in December

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in December, Manufacturing PMI® registered 47.4%, up 0.7 percentage point (pp) from the 46.7% recorded in November. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates that the economy continued in contraction for a third month after one month of weak expansion preceded by nine months of contraction and a 30-month period of expansion before that (a manufacturing PMI® above 48.7%, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy).

The Employment Index registered 48.1%, up 2.3 pp from November’s reading of 45.8%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 47.1%, 1.2 pp lower than the figure of 48.3% recorded in November.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 49.9% is 3.9 pp higher than November’s figure of 46%.

The Inventories Index decreased 0.5 pp to 44.3%; the November reading was 44.8%.

Read the ISM release.

Share.

Related Posts