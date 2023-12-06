U.S. international trade deficit increases in October

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $64.3 billion in October, up $3.1 billion from $61.2 billion in September, revised.

The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $3.5 billion to $89.9 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $25.5 billion.

October exports were $258.8 billion, $2.6 billion less than September exports. October imports were $323.0 billion, $0.5 billion more than September imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $0.2 billion to $61.3 billion for the three months ending in October. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $11.1 billion from the three months ending in October 2022.

Read the Census release.