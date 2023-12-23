Treasury Department seeks public comment on financial inclusion strategy 

The Treasury Department is seeking public comment to inform the development of a national strategy for financial inclusion. The agency was directed by Congress in 2022 to develop a strategy to broaden access to financial services among underserved communities and improve the ability of such communities to use and benefit from financial tools and services.

The Treasury Department said it is seeking input from a wide variety of stakeholders “to ensure that the strategy identifies clear and actionable opportunities for the public, private and nonprofit sectors to advance financial inclusion and broaden access to financial products and services among underserved communities.” Comments are due Feb. 20 and will be made publicly available online.