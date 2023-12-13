Producer price index was unchanged in November

The Producer Price Index for final demand was unchanged in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Final demand prices decreased 0.4% in October and rose 0.4% in September. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand increased 0.9% for the 12 months ended in November.

The index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services edged up 0.1% in November, the sixth consecutive advance. For the 12 months ended in November, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 2.5%.

Prices for final demand goods was unchanged in November after dropping 1.4% in October. In November, price increases of 0.6% for final demand foods and 0.2% for final demand goods less foods and energy offset a 1.2% decrease in the index for final demand energy.

Prices for final demand services remained unchanged in November, the same as October. In November, prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing edged up 0.1%. Conversely, the indexes for final demand trade services and for final demand transportation and warehousing services declined, 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Read the BLS release.