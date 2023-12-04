New orders for manufactured goods decreased in October

New order for manufactured goods decreased 3.6% to $576.8 billion in October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 2.3% September increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, down three of the last four months, decreased 5.4% to $279.4 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, led the decrease, down 14.7% to $92.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods decreased 1.9% for the month. Excluding transportation, new orders for manufactured goods decreased 1.2% for the month.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October, down three of the last four months, decreased 0.8% to $280.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.9% decrease. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, down following four consecutive monthly increases, decreased 1.9% to $297.3 billion in October.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October increased 0.3% to $524.8 billion.

Read the Census release.