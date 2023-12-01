ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index additions announced

The American Bankers Association today announced the addition of four banks to the ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index, which marks its 20th anniversary this month. The index includes 261 community banks with $179.7 billion in market capitalization. The additions are:

Southern California Bancorp, San Diego

BV Financial, Baltimore

SR Bancorp, Bound Brook, New Jersey

Central Plains Bancshares, Grand Island, Nebraska.

Additionally, Columbia Banking System, BOK Financial Corporation and Pinnacle Financial Partners no longer qualify under the criteria for inclusion in the ABAQ index, as they now each hold one of the 50 largest banking charters. Price changes throughout the trading day can be accessed using the symbol ABAQ.