Zelle, Vox Media launch anti-scam public education campaign

Payments provider Zelle and Vox Media today announced the launch of S.A.F.E. Squad—Scam and Fraud Elimination Squad—a new media campaign designed to educate U.S. consumers about safe payment usage. The campaign will feature actress Christina Ricci as the leader of a team that investigates and combats imposter scams. In addition to videos, the campaign features an interactive microsite with facts about imposter scams, and quizzes to help consumers test their knowledge on avoiding these crimes.