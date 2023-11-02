New orders for manufactured goods increased in September

New orders for manufactured goods increased 2.8% to $601.5 billion in September, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 1.0% August increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 4.6% to $297.0 billion in September. Transportation equipment led the increase, up $12.3 billion (12.7%) to $109.2 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased 1.0% for the month. Excluding transportation, new orders for manufactured goods increased 0.8% for the month.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September, down two of the last three months, decreased 0.3% to $283.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods increased for the fourth consecutive month, rising 1.0% to $304.5 billion in September.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in September increased 0.1% to $523.6 billion.

Read the Census release.