Farm Bill extension included in CR to avoid government shutdown

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Senate voted to pass a continuing resolution from the House of Representatives to avoid a government shutdown on Nov. 18. Included in the agreement was an extension of the 2018 Farm Bill through September of next year.

The bill heads to the White House for President Biden’s signature.

With the Farm Bill extended through the 2024 fiscal year, there’s more time—10 months—to work on a full five-year farm bill without cutoffs for many important farm programs. The bill also funds 20 of the 21 “orphan” USDA programs that otherwise would lose funding on Jan. 1.