Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal
CSBS names new president and CEO

CSBS names new president and CEO

on Newsbytes

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors today named Brandon Milhorn as its president and CEO, succeeding James Cooper, who is retiring. Milhorn currently serves as deputy to FDIC Vice Chairman Travis Hill and previously was COO, chief of staff and deputy to former FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams.

Milhorn has served in senior leadership roles with the FDIC for five years, seven years in the private sector with Raytheon, and more than a decade as counsel to the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Intelligence, the CIA, and in two U.S. court clerkships.

Share.

Related Posts