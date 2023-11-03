150,000 jobs added in October, unemployment rate changed little at 3.9%

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 150,000 in October, and the unemployment rate changed little at 3.9%.

Job gains occurred in health care, government, and social assistance. Employment declined in manufacturing due to strike activity.

Health care added 58,000 jobs in October, in line with the average monthly gain of 53,000 over the prior 12 months. Employment continued to trend up in ambulatory health care services (+32,000), hospitals (+18,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (+8,000).

Employment in government increased by 51,000 in October and has returned to its pre-pandemic February 2020 level. Monthly job growth in government had averaged 50,000 in the prior 12 months. In October, employment continued to trend up in local government (+38,000).

Social assistance added 19,000 jobs in October, compared with the average monthly gain of 23,000 over the prior 12 months. Over the month, employment continued to trend up in individual and family services (+14,000).

Construction added 23,000 jobs in October, about in line with the average monthly gain of 18,000 over the prior 12 months. Employment continued to trend up over the month in specialty trade contractors (+14,000) and construction of buildings (+6,000).

Employment in manufacturing decreased by 35,000 in October, reflecting a decline of 33,000 in motor vehicles and parts that was largely due to strike activity.

