Taichung Commercial Bank in Taipei, Taiwan, and American Continental Bancorp in City of Industry, California, have terminated their planned merger. TCB agreed in 2022 to buy the parent of the $357 million-asset American Continental for $82 million. TCB will pay American Continental $500,000.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.