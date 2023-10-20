Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: October 19

OFAC Authorizes Transactions Involving Venezuela’s Oil, Gas and Gold Sectors: In response to the democratic developments in Venezuela, OFAC on Oct. 18 issued four General Licenses suspending select Venezuela-related sanctions. The General Licenses authorize transactions involving Venezuela’s oil and gas sector and gold sector, as well as removing the ban on secondary trading. Read more. Read the FAQs.

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Iran and terrorism-related programs:

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Supporters of Iran’s Missile and UAV Programs : OFAC on Oct. 18 sanctioned 11 individuals, eight entities, and one vessel based in Iran, Hong Kong, China and Venezuela for enabling Iran’s destabilizing ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs. The designees have materially supported Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), or their subordinates in the production and proliferation of missiles and UAVs. Read more. See identifying information on the designees.

Related to this action, the Department of Commerce, the Department of State, the Department of the Treasury, and the Department of Justice published Iran Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory to alert persons and businesses to Iran's ballistic missile procurement activities. The advisory includes information on deceptive techniques used by Iranian ballistic missile procurement networks; key goods sought by Iran's missile program; relevant U.S. sanctions and export control authorities; and, minimizing sanctions and export control risk, among others. Read the advisory.

Terrorism-related Sanctions