Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing rises in September

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September, Manufacturing PMI® registered 49%, 1.4 percentage points (pp) higher than the 47.6% recorded in August. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates that it expanded weakly after nine months of contraction following a 30-month period of expansion (a manufacturing PMI® above 48.7%, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy).

The Employment Index registered 51.2%, up 2.7 pp from August’s reading of 48.5%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 49.2%, 2.4 pp higher than the figure of 46.8% recorded in August.

The New Exports Orders Index reading of 47.4% is 0.9 pp higher than August’s figure of 46.5%.

The Inventories Index increased 1.8 pp to 45.8%; the August reading was 44%.

Read the ISM release.

Share.

Related Posts