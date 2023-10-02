ISM Manufacturing rises in September

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September, Manufacturing PMI® registered 49%, 1.4 percentage points (pp) higher than the 47.6% recorded in August. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates that it expanded weakly after nine months of contraction following a 30-month period of expansion (a manufacturing PMI® above 48.7%, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy).

The Employment Index registered 51.2%, up 2.7 pp from August’s reading of 48.5%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 49.2%, 2.4 pp higher than the figure of 46.8% recorded in August.

The New Exports Orders Index reading of 47.4% is 0.9 pp higher than August’s figure of 46.5%.

The Inventories Index increased 1.8 pp to 45.8%; the August reading was 44%.

