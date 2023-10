A group of investors in Costa Mesa, California, has agreed to buy Northern California Bancorp in Monterey. PCB Financial, formed for the purpose of the acquisition, will pay an undisclosed amount of cash and stock for the parent of the $212 million-asset Monterey County Bank, according to the Monterey County Weekly. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.