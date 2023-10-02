Construction spending increases in August

Construction spending during August 2023 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,983.5 billion, 0.5% above the revised July estimate of $1,973.7 billion. The August figure is 7.4% above the August 2022 estimate of $1,847.3 billion. During the first eight months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,284.7 billion, 4.2% above the $1,233.4 billion for the same period in 2022.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,551.8 billion, 0.5% above the revised July estimate of $1,544.6 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $879.9 billion in August, 0.6% above the revised July estimate of $874.7 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $671.9 billion in August, 0.3% above the revised July estimate of $669.9 billion.

In August, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $431.6 billion, 0.6% above the revised July estimate of $429.1 billion.

Read the Census release.