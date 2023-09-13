Generic selectors
Poll finds little change in public perception of banking

The banking sector’s favorability rating dropped slightly in 2023 compared to last year in Gallup’s most recent annual assessment of U.S. public perceptions on different industries, released today. Thirty-five percent of respondents reported having a very or somewhat positive view of the banking industry, down from 36% last year. Thirty-one percent of respondents were “neutral” on the banking sector while 35% were either somewhat or very negative about the sector.

Of the 25 business sectors examined, the restaurant industry had the highest public favorability rating at 61%. The pharmaceutical industry had the lowest rating at 18%. The pharmaceutical industry, along with healthcare and the retail industries, also experienced the largest one-year drops in public favorability, while the airline, publishing and travel industries experienced the largest gains.

