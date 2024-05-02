The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $69.4 billion in March, down $0.1 billion from $69.5 billion in February, revised.

The March decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $0.8 billion to $92.5 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.9 billion to $23.1 billion.

March exports were $257.6 billion, $5.3 billion less than February exports. March imports were $327.0 billion, $5.4 billion less than February imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.7 billion to $68.8 billion for the three months ending in March. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $2.2 billion from the three months ending in March 2023.

Read the Census release.