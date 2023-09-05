Generic selectors
New orders for manufactured goods decreased in July

Economy, Newsbytes

New orders for manufactured goods decreased 2.1% to $579.4 billion in July, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. This decline followed four consecutive monthly increases.

New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased 5.2% to $285.5 billion in July, which also followed four consecutive monthly increases. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, down $16.5 billion (14.3%) to $98.6 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased 1.1% to $293.9 billion in July. Excluding transportation, new orders for manufactured goods increased 0.8% for the month.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July edged down 0.1% to $283.3 billion, down following two consecutive monthly increases. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods increased for the second consecutive month, rising 1.1% to $293.9 billion in July.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods was virtually unchanged in July, edging down just 0.05% to $522.2 billion.

Read the Census release.

