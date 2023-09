Two Massachusetts-based banks, the $5.5 billion-asset Cape Cod 5 in Hyannis and the $1.5 billion-asset Fidelity Bank in Leominster, are combining under the same mutual holding company. The mutuals said in a press release that they will operate independently as part of Mutual Bancorp. They have a combined total of 39 branches.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.