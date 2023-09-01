ISM Manufacturing increases in August

The U.S. manufacturing sector decreased in August, Manufacturing PMI® registered 47.6%, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.4% recorded in July. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates a ninth month of contraction after a 30-month period of expansion.

The Employment Index registered 48.5%, up 4.1 percentage points from July’s reading of 44.4%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 46.8%, 0.5 percentage point lower than the figure of 47.3% recorded in July.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 46.5% is 0.3 percentage point higher than July’s figure of 46.2%.

The Inventories Index decreased by 2.1 percentage points to 44%; the July reading was 46.1%.

Read the ISM release.