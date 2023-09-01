Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing increases in August

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. manufacturing sector decreased in August, Manufacturing PMI® registered 47.6%, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.4% recorded in July. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates a ninth month of contraction after a 30-month period of expansion.

The Employment Index registered 48.5%, up 4.1 percentage points from July’s reading of 44.4%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 46.8%, 0.5 percentage point lower than the figure of 47.3% recorded in July.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 46.5% is 0.3 percentage point higher than July’s figure of 46.2%.

The Inventories Index decreased by 2.1 percentage points to 44%; the July reading was 46.1%.

Read the ISM release.

Share.

Related Posts