Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

Home builder confidence falls in September

on Economy, Newsbytes

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) declined 5 points to 45 in September.

“The two-month decline in builder sentiment coincides with when mortgage rates jumped above 7% and significantly eroded buyer purchasing power,” said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey, a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Ala. “And on the supply-side front, builders continue to grapple with shortages of construction workers, buildable lots and distribution transformers, which is further adding to housing affordability woes. Insurance cost and availability is also a growing concern for the housing sector.”

“High mortgage rates are clearly taking a toll on builder confidence and consumer demand, as a growing number of buyers are electing to defer a home purchase until long-term rates move lower,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.

All three HMI components declined in September. The component measuring current sales conditions fell 6 points to 51. The component measuring sales expectations in the next six months declined 6 points to 49, and the component measuring buyer traffic dropped 5 points to 30.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast fell 2 points to 54, the Midwest dropped 3 points to 42, the South decreased 4 points to 54, and the West posted a 3-point decline to 47.

Read the NAHB release.

Share.

Related Posts