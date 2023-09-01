Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

Construction spending increases in July

on Economy, Newsbytes

Construction spending during July 2023 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1972.6 billion, 0.7% above the revised June estimate of $1958.9 billion. The July figure is 5.5% above the July 2022 estimate of $1,869.3 billion. During the first seven months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,101.5 billion, 3.7% above the $1,062.1 billion for the same period in 2022.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,548.9 billion, 1.0% above the revised June estimate of $1,533.7 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $879.0 billion in July, 1.4% above the revised June estimate of $866.8 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $670.0 billion in July, 0.5% above the revised June estimate of $666.9 billion.

In July, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $423.7 billion, 0.4% below the revised June estimate of $425.2 billion.

Read the Census release.

